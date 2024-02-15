The Umbrella Academy 4 | Netflix svela la data di uscita e i poster dell' ultima stagione

The Umbrella Academy 4: Netflix svela la data di uscita e i poster dell'ultima stagione (Di giovedì 15 febbraio 2024) I fan di The Umbrella Academy dovranno attendere fino ad agosto prima di vedere gli episodi della stagione 4, l'ultima della serie. The Umbrella Academy tornerà sugli schermi di Netflix con gli episodi della stagione 4, l'ultima, in estate: la piattaforma di streaming ha infatti svelato che la data di uscita delle puntate è stata fissata all'8 agosto. I fan potranno quindi scoprire in che modo si concluderà la storia tratta dai fumetti di Gerard Way e Gabriel Bá. I character poster I protagonisti di The Umbrella Academy sono Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castaneda, Emmy ...
