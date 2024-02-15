The Goldbergs | quante stagioni sono? Di chi è la voce narrante della serie?

Altre Notizie
Non sono ancora morta 2: Il trailer ufficiale della nuova stagione della comedy con Gina Rodriguez: ... Rob Corddry ( Ballers ), Tommy Martinez ( Good Trouble ), Lidia Porto ( Home Economics ), Annie O'Donnell ( Thelma ), Jesse Garcia ( Narcos: Messico ) e Cedric Yarbrough ( The Goldbergs ). Tutti ...
Taraji P. Henson nel cast di Fight Night, una veterana di E.R. nel nuovo spin - off di The Good Wife e altre news in breve:
If You Love Modern Family, Here Are 10 Shows You Must Watch: It focuses on the parents' weekly supper with their two sons. Unexpected guests, family pranks, and other distractions frequently disrupt mealtime. It follows Will, a divorced parent in his 30s. Will ...
Another reboot of ‘Bewitched’ in the works: Writer-producer Judalina Neira will attempt to recreate the magic -- and nose-twitching spells -- of the beloved comedy series “Bewitched,” which ran from 1964 to 1972.
Prom Dates, Antonia Gentry dopo Ginny&Georgia apparirà in un teen movie: Dopo il successo in Ginny&Georgia, Antonia Gentry si lancia in un nuovo progetto: sarà co-protagonista di una teen comedy intitolata Prom Dates.