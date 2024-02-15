The Fantastic Four | dagli anni ' 60 con amore | un casting stratosferico per un cinecomic pronto a sorprenderci

A quel punto il toto fantastic ha preso il via, con una serie di attori rumoreggiati nel ruolo. Alla fine è tutto convogliato in Pedro Pascal , fresco dei successi di The Last of Us e The Mandalorian

The Fantastic Four, dagli anni '60 con amore: un casting stratosferico per un cinecomic pronto a sorprenderci (Di giovedì 15 febbraio 2024) I Marvel Studios alzano finalmente il sipario sull'attesissimo reboot cinematografico della Prima Famiglia delle Meraviglie, annunciando i quattro protagonisti e rivelando i primi dettagli sull'ambientazione, facendo sognare i fan. Il casting perfetto non esist... Ok, Marvel: questo volta hai vinto tu. Certo, i rumor si stavano accavallando ormai da mesi, quindi dirci sorpresi per l'annuncio dei nomi degli interpreti scelti per il reboot dei Fantastici 4 diretto da Matt Shakman sarebbe ipocrita, ma felici della scelta e dell'ufficialità sì, quello è indubbio. Nel giorno di San Valentino, la festa degli innamorati (ma anche dell'uscita di Madame Web al cinema), i Marvel Studios hanno deciso di rivelare al mondo i quattro protagonisti dell'attesissimo reboot ambientato all'interno della continuity del MCU, raccogliendo con un piccolissimo teaser poster ...
