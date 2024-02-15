The Fantastic Four | dagli anni ' 60 con amore | un casting stratosferico per un cinecomic pronto a sorprenderci

A quel punto il toto fantastic ha preso il via, con una serie di attori rumoreggiati nel ruolo. Alla fine è tutto convogliato in Pedro Pascal , fresco dei successi di The Last of Us e The Mandalorian
The Fantastic 4 : Pedro Pascal - Vanessa Kirby - Joseph Quinn ed Ebon Moss-Bachrach star del film Marvel
I Marvel Studios hanno annunciato i protagonisti del film The Fantastic 4, in arrivo nel 2025 nelle sale cinematografiche.
Ascolti TV | Mercoledì 31 gennaio 2024. Vince La Lunga Notte (18.7% – 3 - 3 mln) - I Fantastici 5 chiude col 14.8% (2 - 6 mln) - Chi l’ha Visto sfiora i 2 mln (11.6%) - The Swarm fanalino di coda (1.9%) superato anche da Rai4 e Iris
Ascolti TV | Mercoledì 31 gennaio 2024. La Lunga Notte chiude al 18.7% (3 - 3 mln) - I Fantastici 5 14.8% (2 - 6 mln) - Chi l’ha Visto sfiora i 2 mln (11.6%) - The Swarm fanalino di coda (1.9%)
ASCOLTI TV 31 GENNAIO 2024 : CHIUDONO LA LUNGA NOTTE (18 - 7%) E I FANTASTICI 5 (14 - 8%) - CHI L’HA VISTO (11 - 6%) - FUORI DAL CORO (6 - 4%) - CHIUDE AL FLOP THE SWARM (1 - 9%)
ASCOLTI TV 31 GENNAIO 2024 · Mercoledì · Cumulati giornalieri per gruppo 24 H – x PT – x 24 H – x PT – x Tg1 Mattina – xTg1 – ... (bubinoblog)
Ascolti TV | Martedì 30 gennaio 2024. La Lunga Notte non va oltre il 17.7% (3 - 2 mln) - crolla I Fantastici 5 (2 - 5 mln – 13.8%) - bene Le Iene (10.9%) e Floris (8.1%) - la finale di The Floor al 7%
Ascolti TV | Martedì 30 gennaio 2024. La Lunga Notte non va oltre il 17.7% (3 - 2 mln) - crolla I Fantastici 5 (2 - 5 mln – 13.8%) - bene Le Iene (10.9%) - la finale di The Floor al 7%
