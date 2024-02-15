The Fantastic 4 | sarà ancora Marvel vs DC con Superman Legacy?

The Fantastic 4, sarà ancora Marvel vs. DC con Superman Legacy? (Di giovedì 15 febbraio 2024) Il reboot dei Marvel Studios e il film di James Gunn usciranno nello stesso mese a distanza di pochi giorni Con l'annuncio del cast ufficiale di The Fantastic 4, i Marvel Studios hanno anche confermato la data d'uscita del reboot, ovvero il 25 luglio 2025. Una data non casuale, dato che pochi giorni prima arriverà Superman: Legacy della concorrente DC. Ebbene sì, luglio 2025 sarà un mese caldissimo dato che vedrà rinnovarsi la sfida tra i Marvel Studios e i nuovi DC Studios che proprio con Superman: Legacy inaugureranno il nuovo DC Universe di James Gunn e Peter Safran al cinema, l'11 luglio 2025. The Fantastic 4, Vanessa Kirby onorata di interpretare Sue Storm:"Spero di renderle giustizia" Per fare un …
