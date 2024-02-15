The Fantastic 4 sarà ambientato negli anni ' 60? Un dettaglio lo confermerebbe

Notizie Correlate
The Fantastic Four - dagli anni '60 con amore : un casting stratosferico per un cinecomic pronto a sorprenderci
I Marvel Studios alzano finalmente il sipario sull'attesissimo reboot cinematografico della Prima Famiglia delle Meraviglie, annunciando i quattro ... (movieplayer)
The Fantastic 4 : Pedro Pascal - Vanessa Kirby - Joseph Quinn ed Ebon Moss-Bachrach star del film Marvel
I Marvel Studios hanno annunciato i protagonisti del film The Fantastic 4, in arrivo nel 2025 nelle sale cinematografiche. I Marvel Studios hanno ... (movieplayer)
Ascolti TV | Mercoledì 31 gennaio 2024. Vince La Lunga Notte (18.7% – 3 - 3 mln) - I Fantastici 5 chiude col 14.8% (2 - 6 mln) - Chi l’ha Visto sfiora i 2 mln (11.6%) - The Swarm fanalino di coda (1.9%) superato anche da Rai4 e Iris
Alessio Boni - La Lunga Notte (US Rai, ph. Di Benedetto) Nella serata di ieri, Mercoledì 31 gennaio 2024, su Rai1 l’ultima puntata de La Lunga ... (davidemaggio)
Ascolti TV | Mercoledì 31 gennaio 2024. La Lunga Notte chiude al 18.7% (3 - 3 mln) - I Fantastici 5 14.8% (2 - 6 mln) - Chi l’ha Visto sfiora i 2 mln (11.6%) - The Swarm fanalino di coda (1.9%)
Alessio Boni - La Lunga Notte (US Rai, ph. Di Benedetto) Nella serata di ieri, Mercoledì 31 gennaio 2024, su Rai1 l’ultima puntata de La Lunga ... (davidemaggio)
ASCOLTI TV 31 GENNAIO 2024 : CHIUDONO LA LUNGA NOTTE (18 - 7%) E I FANTASTICI 5 (14 - 8%) - CHI L’HA VISTO (11 - 6%) - FUORI DAL CORO (6 - 4%) - CHIUDE AL FLOP THE SWARM (1 - 9%)
ASCOLTI TV 31 GENNAIO 2024 · Mercoledì · Cumulati giornalieri per gruppo 24 H – x PT – x 24 H – x PT – x Tg1 Mattina – xTg1 – ... (bubinoblog)
Ascolti TV | Martedì 30 gennaio 2024. La Lunga Notte non va oltre il 17.7% (3 - 2 mln) - crolla I Fantastici 5 (2 - 5 mln – 13.8%) - bene Le Iene (10.9%) e Floris (8.1%) - la finale di The Floor al 7%
Duccio Camerini, Lucrezia Guidone - La Lunga Notte (US Rai, ph. Di benedetto) Nella serata di ieri, Martedì 30 gennaio 2024, su Rai1 la seconda ... (davidemaggio)
Altre Notizie
Roundup: Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker Hung Out; Ohio State Fires Chris Holtmann; 'Fantastic Four' Cast Announced Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker hung out at the Super Bowl, Ohio State fired Chris Holtmann, Marvel announces "Fantastic Four" cast and more in the Roundup.
'Really looking forward to it' – Chelsea player up for Man City game on Saturday Chelsea have a huge game on Saturday evening in the televised Premier League match, and it’s going to be a hugely tough game too. They have to go to Manchester City and attempt to get a result against ...
Luke Littler and Luke Humphries told to watch their backs over Michael van Gerwen “I can't really see past him to be honest. He's devastating. But in the same context, Luke Littler - the new kid on the block - playing absolutely fantastic darts, he could win it, who knows" Both ...