The Fantastic 4 sarà ambientato negli anni ' 60? Un dettaglio lo confermerebbe

The Fantastic

The Fantastic 4 sarà ambientato negli anni '60? Un dettaglio lo confermerebbe (Di giovedì 15 febbraio 2024) Un dettaglio del primo artwork ufficiale del film sembrerebbe confermare l'ambientazione nel passato Nel giorno di San Valentino i Marvel Studios hanno sorpreso tutti annunciando il cast di The Fantastic 4, nuovo reboot cinematografico con al centro la super-famiglia più famosa dei fumetti. Già si vociferava circa un'ambientazione del film nel passato, nello specifico negli anni '60, e adesso il nuovo artwork con i personaggi principali diffuso ieri sembrerebbe confermare proprio questa specifica ambientazione storica della pellicola. The Fantastic 4, il cast confermato Le star di Fantastic Four saranno quindi Pedro Pascal nel ruolo di Reed Richards/Mr Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby nei panni di Sue Storm/La Donna Invisibile, Joseph Quinn che interpreterà ...
