The Fantastic 4 sarà ambientato negli anni ' 60? Un dettaglio lo confermerebbe

Nel giorno di San Valentino i Marvel Studios hanno sorpreso tutti annunciando il cast di The Fantastic 4 , nuovo reboot cinematografico con al centro la super - famiglia più famosa dei fumetti. Già si vociferava circa un'ambientazione del film nel passato, nello specifico negli anni '60,

Roundup: Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker Hung Out; Ohio State Fires Chris Holtmann; 'Fantastic Four' Cast Announced Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker hung out at the Super Bowl, Ohio State fired Chris Holtmann, Marvel announces "Fantastic Four" cast and more in the Roundup.

'Really looking forward to it' – Chelsea player up for Man City game on Saturday Chelsea have a huge game on Saturday evening in the televised Premier League match, and it’s going to be a hugely tough game too. They have to go to Manchester City and attempt to get a result against ...

Luke Littler and Luke Humphries told to watch their backs over Michael van Gerwen “I can't really see past him to be honest. He's devastating. But in the same context, Luke Littler - the new kid on the block - playing absolutely fantastic darts, he could win it, who knows" Both ...