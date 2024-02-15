The Complex Forms | il suggestivo trailer del film sci-fi indipendente italiano menzione speciale a Torino e allo Slamdance

The Complex

Capita raramente di vedere il  trailer di un film di fantascienza così suggestivo come quello di The Complex Forms , un film italiano diretto da Fabio D'Orta , realizzato in modo indipendente con un piccolo budget ma con una visione davvero originale. Ve lo mostriamo, nel suo bellissimo bianco e

The Complex Forms: il suggestivo trailer del film sci-fi indipendente italiano menzione speciale a Torino e allo Slamdance (Di giovedì 15 febbraio 2024) Ci fa piacere segnalare un film indipendente italiano di fantascienza dal piccolo budget. menzione speciale al Torino film Festival e menzione d'onore allo Slamdance, il 5 marzo The Complex Forms verrà presentato al Fantasporto. Ecco il bellissimo trailer.
