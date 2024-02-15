Tennis | Rafael Nadal | “Ultima stagione? Lo dirò prima del Roland Garros”

Tennis, Rafael Nadal: “Ultima stagione? Lo dirò prima del Roland Garros” (Di giovedì 15 febbraio 2024) Sono giorni piuttosto agitati per Rafael Nadal. L’incertezza sul ritorno dopo i problemi di Brisbane, il forfait a Doha e ancora il suo ruolo di ambasciatore del Tennis in Arabia Saudita sono gli argomenti principali che occupano le pagine del mondo Tennistico. Ma, tra queste, si vede anche l’ombra del suo ritiro a breve termine. Quanto breve? Ne parla lui stesso alla popolare Cadena COPE: “Andrò avanti giorno per giorno, non posso confermare nulla al 100%. Lo dirò prima del Roland Garros, mi do due mesi di prudenza. Non posso definire queste cose ora, dopo due mesi senza competere. Al giorno d’oggi è complicato pensare di poter vincere il Roland Garros. Chiaramente, mi piacerebbe molto poterci arrivare e giocare a ...
