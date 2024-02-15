Sporting Beach Ostia Arte | un tuffo nell’espressione contemporanea tra mare e cultura

Sporting Beach Ostia Arte: un tuffo nell’espressione contemporanea tra mare e cultura (Di giovedì 15 febbraio 2024) Ostia, 15 febbraio 2024 – Domenica 18 febbraio si profila un evento imperdibile con la mostra personale di Arte contemporanea curata da Alberto Dambruoso, professore di storia dell’Arte contemporanea presso l’Accademia di Belle Arti di Frosinone. L’artista Stefania Di Filippo esporrà una trentina di opere, tra cui lavori su carta con tecnica mista, acquerelli e ritagli di fotografie, insieme a sculture in ceramica. Una straordinaria opportunità per immergersi nell’universo creativo di un talento emergente, con la possibilità di approfondire la comprensione dell’Arte contemporanea. Il panorama dell’Arte contemporanea si arricchisce di un nuovo e affascinante capitolo con l’inaugurazione della prima mostra del 2024 presso ...
