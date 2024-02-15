Smile 2 | il sequel dell' horror campione di incassi accoglie il nuovo cast

Dopo Smile , il cui sequel è in fase di casting in questi giorni, un ex eroe di guerra dell'Afghanistan diventato attore di fama.

(Di giovedì 15 febbraio 2024) Tra i nuovi arrivati, anche attori di Army of the Dead e Dream Scenario Secondo quanto riportato da Deadline, Dylan Gelula di Dream Scenario e Raulillo di Army of the Dead insieme a Miles Gutierrez-Riley di The Wild sono stati scritturati per2,del thrillerdiuscito nel 2022. Gli attori si uniscono algià annunciato che comprende Naomi Scott, Lukas Gage, Kyle Gallner e Rosemarie DeWitt. Su queste pagine trovate la nostra recensione di. I dettagli su chi interpreteranno Gelula,illo e Gutierrez-Riley e sulla trama generale del film sono stati tenuti segreti. Quello che si sa è che Parker Finn dirigerà ilda …

Joker 2: A Look At All Posters Featuring Joaquin Phoenix And Lady Gaga Released So Far The filmmaker who's reprising his duties from the Oscar-winning 2019 hit Joker, Todd Phillips dropped a surprise Valentine's Day preview Wednesday on Instagram, sharing a trio of photos from the ...

Laugh: il teaser trailer di un nuovo horror splatter con un demone ridanciano Dopo Smile, di cui si prepara il sequel, arriva al cinema anche Laugh, con protagonista un'entità demoniaca che perseguita un ex veterano di guerra con molti problemi. Ecco le prime immagini del film.

Smile Sequel Adds Army of the Dead and Dream Scenario Stars The Smile sequel has added Army of the Dead and Dream Scenario stars to its cast. According to Deadline, Dream Scenario's Dylan Gelula and Army of the Dead's Raul Castillo along with The Wild's Miles ...