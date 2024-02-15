Open day d' inverno 2024 | oltre 2 000 studenti a progettare futuro a Tor Vergata

Open day d'inverno 2024, oltre 2.000 studenti a progettare futuro a Tor Vergata (Di giovedì 15 febbraio 2024) Roma, 15 feb. (Adnkronos/Labitalia) - oltre 2000 studenti e studentesse delle scuole superiori provenienti da tutto il Lazio e zone limitrofe hanno partecipato oggi all'Open day invernale 2024, giornata di orientamento dell'Ateneo di Roma Tor Vergata. L'evento è stato ospitato nella facoltà di Economia che per l'occasione ha messo a disposizione tutte le sue aule. I ragazzi e le ragazze future matricole hanno assistito a una plenaria di presentazione da parte del delegato all'orientamento, tutorato e placement, professor Vito Introna, e dei delegati all'orientamento delle macroaree. Un evento che dura tutto il giorno dalle 9:30 dedicato alle scolaresche e che termina nel pomeriggio alle ore 18:00 con le aule aperte anche ai singoli studenti e alle famiglie. I liceali hanno potuto ...
