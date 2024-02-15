Only Murders in the Building | Molly Shannon nel cast della Stagione 4

Only Murders

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a movieplayer©

Fonte : movieplayer
Dopo il rinnovo di Disney e Hulu , Only Murders in the Building ha dato il benvenuto alla sua prima grande new entry della Stagione 4, ovvero Molly Shannon . Come di consueto, i produttori continuano a mantenere segreta la trama ma,
Only Murders in the Building: Molly Shannon nel cast della Stagione 4 (Di giovedì 15 febbraio 2024) Comincia a prendere forma il cast della nuova Stagione della serie Hulu e Disney+ Dopo il rinnovo di Disney e Hulu, Only Murders in the Building ha dato il benvenuto alla sua prima grande new entry della Stagione 4, ovvero Molly Shannon. Come di consueto, i produttori continuano a mantenere segreta la trama ma, come ha rivelato il presidente del Disney Television Group, Craig Erwich, in un'intervista a Deadline, il trio di Only Murders In the Building composto da Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short) e Mabel (Selena Gomez) darà il via alla nuova Stagione con un viaggio a Los Angeles prima di fare ritorno all'Arconia alla ricerca ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su movieplayer
Advertising

Notizie Correlate

Altre Notizie

Only Murders in the Building: Molly Shannon nel cast della Stagione 4 Dopo il rinnovo di Disney e Hulu, Only Murders in the Building ha dato il benvenuto alla sua prima grande new entry della Stagione 4, ovvero Molly Shannon.

Murders At Karlov Manor precons should be the new standard Every single precon from Murders At Karlov Manor has amazing reprints that in some cases are worth more than half the price of the deck they are in. Toskia, Bearer Of Secrets, Seedborn Muse, and Jeska ...

Only Murders In the Building on the move for Season 4 (who won't move to LA) Only Murders in the Building is heading to Los Angeles for Season 4, but which characters may not make the jump

Video di Tendenza

Video Only Murders
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.