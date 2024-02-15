Dopo il rinnovo di Disney e Hulu , Only Murders in the Building ha dato il benvenuto alla sua prima grande new entry della Stagione 4, ovvero Molly Shannon . Come di consueto, i produttori continuano a mantenere segreta la trama ma,

(Di giovedì 15 febbraio 2024) Comincia a prendere forma ilnuovaserie Hulu e Disney+ Dopo il rinnovo di Disney e Hulu,in theha dato il benvenuto alla sua prima grande new entry4, ovvero. Come di consueto, i produttori continuano a mantenere segreta la trama ma, come ha rivelato il presidente del Disney Television Group, Craig Erwich, in un'intervista a Deadline, il trio diIn thecomposto da Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short) e Mabel (Selena Gomez) darà il via alla nuovacon un viaggio a Los Angeles prima di fare ritorno all'Arconia alla ricerca ...

Only Murders In The Building 4 sarà ambientata a Los Angeles , e non più a New York, nel fittizio Arconia Building , teatro delle prime tre stagioni; ... (cinemaserietv)

Only Murders in the Building: Molly Shannon nel cast della Stagione 4 Dopo il rinnovo di Disney e Hulu, Only Murders in the Building ha dato il benvenuto alla sua prima grande new entry della Stagione 4, ovvero Molly Shannon.

Murders At Karlov Manor precons should be the new standard Every single precon from Murders At Karlov Manor has amazing reprints that in some cases are worth more than half the price of the deck they are in. Toskia, Bearer Of Secrets, Seedborn Muse, and Jeska ...

Only Murders In the Building on the move for Season 4 (who won't move to LA) Only Murders in the Building is heading to Los Angeles for Season 4, but which characters may not make the jump