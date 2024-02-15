NASCAR | Logano in pole con Ford a Daytona

(Di giovedì 15 febbraio 2024) Joeyha firmato la-position per l’edizione 2024 della500, opening round dellaCup Series. L’ex campione della serie e della prestigiosa competizione che come da tradizione inaugura la stagione agonistica svetta per la prima volta nelle qualifiche della ‘The Great American Race’ con la media di 181.947mph (292.81 km/h). Il #12 di Penske eha preceduto la Mustang #34 di Michael McDowell (Front Row Motorsports), il marchio dall’Ovale Blu ha abbattuto la concorrenza di Chevrolet che negli ultimi anni aveva sempre monopolizzato la prima fila. Le restanti caselle dello schieramento verranno decise nella mattinata di domani con i ‘Duels’, gare di qualifica che prescrivono le caselle dispari e pari della griglia di partenza. Tutte le posizioni sono rimesse quindi in discussione ...

Logano claims his first Daytona 500 pole Joey Logano and Michael McDowell earned Ford a front-row lockout for the Daytona 500 by claiming the top two spots in qualifying Wednesday night. Logano, a former Daytona 500 winner, earned the ...

NASCAR Daytona 500: Logano earns pole, Fords lock out front row Ford’s new 'Dark Horse' Mustang model ended Hendrick Motorsports’ domination of Daytona 500 qualifying, as Joey Logano and Michael McDowell locked out the front row for the NASCAR Cup opener.