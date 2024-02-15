visit mila.quebec Media Contact: Eric Aach, [email protected] , (514) 569 - 3594 View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/mila - - - quebec - ai - institute - holds - an -
Mila - Quebec Artificial Intelligence Institute is proud to host an international conference on Human Rights and artificial intelligence (AI), which will take place on its premises in Montréal from February 14 to 16, 2024. The conference "Protecting Human Rights in the Age of AI" aims to highlight and advance the critical efforts needed to incorporate Human Rights into AI governance mechanisms. As part of this event, Mila is gathering high-ranking officials from the United Nations, the OECD, UNESCO, IEEE, NIST, Amnesty international, the ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Mila - Quebec AI Institute holds an international conference on AI and Human Rights with the United Nations - the OECD - UNESCO and many others
