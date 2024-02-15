//mma.prnewswire.com/media/2332171/photo.jpg Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nJf4drlLAN4 View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/mercery - jewelry - to - boost -
Mercery Jewelry to Boost Global Presence with Participation in Global Exhibitions in Hong Kong and Las Vegas (Di giovedì 15 febbraio 2024) - Hong Kong, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/
Mercery Jewelry Co., Ltd., a leading jewellery manufacturer in Asia, is set to enhance its Global Presence in 2024. The company will be participating in the prestigious Hong Kong International Jewellery Show, which is scheduled to take place from February 29 to March 4. This will be followed by the company's inaugural appearance at the esteemed JCK Show in Las Vegas, which will run from May 31 to June 3. As a certified member of the Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC), Mercery Jewelry will leverage these Exhibitions as a strategic platform to connect with industry professionals ...Leggi tutta la notizia su iltempo
