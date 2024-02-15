Fulham vs Aston Villa – probabili formazioni

supera 2 - 1 in rimonta il Brighton e allunga sull'Aston Villa, così come il Fulham, che fa un bel balzo in avanti grazie al 3 - 1

Fulham vs Aston Villa – probabili formazioni (Di giovedì 15 febbraio 2024) L’Aston Villa, che ora sta giocando alla pari nella corsa alla qualificazione in Champions League, torna in Premier League sabato 17 febbraio, andando a sud per affrontare il Fulham a Craven Cottage. I Lions hanno perso 2-1 contro il Manchester United lo scorso fine settimana, mentre i Cottagers hanno interrotto una serie di sei sconfitte avendo la meglio sul Bournemouth per 3-1. Il calcio di inizio di Fulham vs Aston Villa è previsto alle 16 Anteprima della partita Fulham vs Aston Villa a che punto sono le due squadre Fulham In prima linea nel Fulham dopo l’acquisto a fine gennaio di Armando Broja, di proprietà del Chelsea, Rodrigo Muniz continua a tenere a bada il prestito dei Blues, ...
