First Look | Citroen ë-C3 può essere davvero l' auto della svolta per l' elettrico

Fonte : dday
First Look: Citroen ë-C3 può essere davvero l'auto della svolta per l'elettrico (Di giovedì 15 febbraio 2024) La prima italiana della nuova Citroen ë-C3 è stata l'occasione per vederla dal vivo e farsi una prima idea di quella che è una delle auto più importanti dell'anno per Citroen, il gruppo Stellantis, ma anche l'intero mercato dell'elettrico in Italia....
Leggi tutta la notizia su dday
Advertising

Notizie Correlate

Altre Notizie

Red Bull F1 2024 car launch LIVE: Start time and how to watch as Max Verstappen’s new-look RB20 revealed Red Bull are the 10th and final team to launch their 2024 F1 car on Thursday night - with team boss Christian Horner set to be present despite the current investigation into alleged “inappropriate ...

Wednesday star in first-look at BBC's A Good Girl's Guide to Murder series Wednesday star Emma Myers has appeared in first-look images of upcoming BBC Three series A Good Girl's Guide to Murder.

Target Shoppers Say These Brass Vases ‘Look So Expensive’ but They Start at Just $10 Are you looking to elevate your space but don’t have a huge budget to blow on high-end home decor pieces Then Target should be your first stop. The department store currently has a set of brass vases ...

Video di Tendenza

Video First Look
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.