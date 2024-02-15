Crunchyroll Awards 2024 | annunciati i presentatori e altri dettagli

Crunchyroll Awards

Il 2 marzo si terranno a Tokyo gli Anime Awards 2024 , le premiazioni indette per l'ottava volta dalla piattaforma Crunchyroll , per decretare in varie categorie i più convincenti appuntamenti anime dell'anno appena trascorso. In
Il 2 marzo si terranno a Tokyo gli Anime Awards 2024, le premiazioni indette per l'ottava volta dalla piattaforma Crunchyroll, per decretare in varie categorie i più convincenti appuntamenti anime dell'anno appena trascorso. Crunchyroll ha annunciato tutti i dettagli del grandissimo evento dei Crunchyroll Awards 2024, che si terrà il 2 Marzo 2024 sui loro canali ufficiali. Si parla dei numeri incredibili dei milioni di appassionati che hanno fatto sentire la propria voce, dei presentatori famosi che presenzieranno all'evento, ai performer musicali che metteranno in scena numeri iconici e riguardo la nuova sigla composta per l'eccezione da Hiroyuki Sawano. Tant'è che, appunto, i fan degli anime hanno fatto sentire la loro voce! Con oltre 34 milioni di voti espressi dalla community degli anime di tutto il mondo (quasi raddoppiati rispetto ai 18 milioni dell'anno scorso), i Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 hanno rivelato una lista stellare di presentatori, performer musicali e dettagli sull'evento.
Megan Thee Stallion to present at 2024 Crunchyroll Anime Awards Crunchyroll has revealed the musical performances, celebrity presenters and the official theme song for the 2024 Crunchyroll Anime Awards.

Naruto is Rashimka Mandanna's Favourite Anime Renowned actress to present award at prestigious event celebrating Japanese animation.

