Charity dinner di Totalife al teatro Gesualdo di Avellino con Oasis di Vallesaccarda

Fonte : ildenaro
Charity dinner di Totalife al teatro Gesualdo di Avellino con Oasis di Vallesaccarda (Di giovedì 15 febbraio 2024) Pioggia di “stelle” per Totalife. Il prossimo 28 febbraio 2024 il Foyer del teatro Gesualdo si trasformerà in un ristorante stellato d’eccezione per l’evento di beneficenza “ACQUA, TERRA E CUORE”. Una Charity dinner in una location suggestiva, a cura di Oasis Sapori Antichi Vallesaccarda, Stella Michelin, con il patrocinio del Comune di Avellino, per sostenere i progetti di Totalife. “Un progetto – afferma Maria Godas, presidente di Totalife – che sta prendendo il via e’ l’organizzazione di campagne di cura con la partecipazione di medici volontari che si recheranno in Kenya e, utilizzando la clinica mobile realizzata da Totalife, che è stata molto ben ristrutturata per la seconda volta, raggiungeranno ...
