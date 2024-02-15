Burnley-Arsenal – probabili formazioni

in seconda posizione segue Arsenal con 46 e Manchester City e BURNLEY: Trafford J., Vitinho, O'Shea D., Ekdal H. (dal 42 st Probabili formazioni di Manchester City - Burnley MANCHESTER CITY (4 -
Notizie Correlate
Premier LIVE : Wolves-Burnley 1-0. L'Arsenal a Luton per allungare in vetta sull'1-1
Premier League senza sosta. Il campionato inglese riprende subito dopo le partite del weekend, con il programma del turno infrasettimanale,... (calciomercato)
Premier LIVE : Wolves-Burnley 1-0. L'Arsenal a Luton per allungare in vetta sullo 0-0
Premier League senza sosta. Il campionato inglese riprende subito dopo le partite del weekend, con il programma del turno infrasettimanale,... (calciomercato)
Premier LIVE : alle 20.30 Wolves-Burnley - alle 21.15 l'Arsenal a Luton per allungare in vetta
Premier League senza sosta. Il campionato inglese riprende subito dopo le partite del weekend, con il programma del turno infrasettimanale,... (calciomercato)
Premier League 2023/2024 : l’Arsenal vince e resta in vetta - Burnley a valanga
Tanti gol nei tre match validi per la quattordicesima giornata di Premier League 2023/2024 andati in scena alle ore 16.00 di sabato 2 dicembre. ... (sportface)
Altre Notizie
Blackpool rivals Peterborough sign free agent ahead of double-header as former Cardiff and Leicester defender pens deal until end of season Blackpool face Peterborough twice in the space of four days with games in League One and the Bristol Street Motors Trophy coming up ...
Champions League reaction & football latest All of the latest football news plus reaction to Wednesday night's Champions League matches and build-up to tonight's action in the Europa League and Conference League.
Kylian Mbappe to Arsenal transfer truth revealed as Jamie Carragher left stunned by PSG stance Use precise geolocation data and actively scan device characteristics for identification. This is done to store and access information on a device and to provide personalised ads and content, ad and ...