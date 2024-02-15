Bully Ray | “Vorrei che Seth Rollins facesse meno lo scemo”

(Di giovedì 15 febbraio 2024) Durante Busted Open Radio, l’Hall of Famer WWERay ha condiviso le sue opinioni su vari argomenti, tra cui il WWE World Heavyweight Champion. Il leggendario ex campione di coppia ha espresso il suo malcontento per il segmento didurante Raw. In particolare, ha criticato il comportamento del campione, il suo abbigliamento sgargiante e i suoi balli fuori luogo vista la vicinanza a WrestleMania e all’Elimination Chamber. Basta ballettiRay ha riassunto: “attraversa lo stage, balla di nuovo e indossa un vestito sgargiante”. Pur riconoscendo la coerenza col personaggio, Ray ha sottolineato il desiderio di un comportamento più serio da parte del campione, soprattutto in vista di eventi importanti come WrestleMania ed Elimination Chamber. ...

