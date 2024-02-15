Bridgerton 3 | Luke Newton anticipa | Bollente a ogni livello

Bridgerton 3, Luke Newton anticipa: "Bollente a ogni livello" (Di giovedì 15 febbraio 2024) Manca pochissimo all'arrivo della terza stagione della serie Netflix Dopo la prima clip ufficiale, Nicola Coughlin e Luke Newton hanno anticipato la loro prossima storia d'amore sullo schermo durante un evento per i fan di Bridgerton tenutosi a Londra il giorno di San Valentino. La Coughlin interpreta Lady Penelope nella serie, mentre Newton è la sua cotta di sempre, Colin Bridgerton. Dopo due stagioni di sguardi ammiccanti e fili incrociati, la coppia potrebbe finalmente concretizzarsi nella terza stagione, che uscirà su Netflix in due parti nel corso dell'anno (16 maggio, la prima e 13 giugno, la seconda). "All'inizio era spaventoso che fossimo amici, perché se pensavi di fare quelle …
