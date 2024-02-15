Bridgerton 3 | Luke Newton anticipa | Bollente a ogni livello

Dopo la prima clip ufficiale , Nicola Coughlin e Luke Newton hanno anticipato la loro prossima storia d'amore sullo schermo durante un evento per i fan di Bridgerton tenutosi a Londra il giorno di San Valentino. La Coughlin interpreta Lady Penelope

Bridgerton Season 3: Penelope Featherington confronts Colin Bridgerton in latest teaser dropped on Valentine’s Day Luke Newton’s Colin Bridgerton realises it will not be easy to woo Nicola Coughlan’s Penelope Featherington whose dignity he has mortified with his ungenerous remark at the Featherington Ball in the ...

‘Bridgerton’ returns with eight episodes for new season and new romance Characters and longtime friends Penelope Featherington, played by Nicola Coughlan, and Colin Bridgerton, portrayed by Luke Newton, take centre stage in the new season of the show, which is set in ...

Bridgerton 3 , la prima clip e gli 8 episodi in anteprima: tutto ciò che c'è da sapere Per celebrare l'arrivo della lussuosa e ultra sexy terza stagione di Bridgerton, Netflix e Shondaland hanno ospitato un evento per i fan in cui sono state rilasciate notizie sulla prossima stagione, c ...