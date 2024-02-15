Black Butterfly | come finisce il film con Antonio Banderas?

Black Butterfly: come finisce il film con Antonio Banderas? (Di giovedì 15 febbraio 2024) Il film Black Butterfly finisce con la rivelazione che Paul è l’assassino di Laura, la donna misteriosa che ha trascorso del tempo nella sua casa. La situazione si complica ulteriormente quando Paul viene sconfitto da Jack, il vero autore del libro che Paul stava scrivendo e che gli piazza una bomba nel bagagliaio della macchina. Paul riesce a disinnescare la bomba in tempo e Jack viene arrestato. Dopo tutti gli eventi drammatici che ha dovuto affrontare, Paul si prepara ad affrontare una nuova vita. Black Butterfly è un thriller del 2017 diretto da Brian Goodman e scritto da Marc Frydman e Justin Stanley. Il film è interpretato da Antonio Banderas, Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Piper Perabo, Abel Ferrara, Vincent Riotta e Nathalie Rapti Gomez ...
