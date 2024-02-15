Big E | “Seth Rollins parla a nome del backstage sulla situazione The Rock Roman Reigns Cody Rhodes”

(Di giovedì 15 febbraio 2024) In tutta lalegata al main event di WrestleMania, in particolare alla posizione di Theè un po’ considerato “l’ultima ruota del carro”. Nonostante l’attuale World Heavyweight Champion corra il rischio di passare in sordina, molti fan hanno posto l’accento sul suo ruolo in tutta questa faccenda, evidenziando come (nel bene o nel male) si parli comunque di lui. Nell’ultimo episodio di WWE The Bump, l’ex WWE Champion Big E hato proprio della posizione del Visionary, affermando di essere certo che quest’ultimo parli adelquando esprime apertamente il suo dissenso verso “l’abuso di potere” di The ...

2024's biggest movies - Everything you need to know about Mufasa: The Lion King However, there are still some major, highly-anticipated movies that will be released this year, including Mufasa: The Lion King. In 2019, a live-action remake of The Lion King was released to enormous ...

Big E: Seth Rollins Speaks For The Locker Room In Many Ways When Talking About The Rock & Roman Reigns Big E praises recent comments from Seth Rollins. In recent weeks, many stars have chimed in and given their take on the situation surrounding The Rock's recent return to WWE and his potential ...

Big E Praises Recent Comments From Seth Rollins About The Rock & Roman Reigns While appearing on the latest episode of The Bump, Big E praised WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins for his recent comments.