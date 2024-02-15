AEW | Takeshita vs Ospreay annunciato per Revolution 2024

(Di giovedì 15 febbraio 2024) Durante l’ultima trasmissione di AEW Dynamite su TBS e Triller TV, è statoche Konosukeaffronterà Will, il prossimo pay-per-view della All Elite Wrestling. Nell’episodio di Dynamite di questa settimana, Don Callis ha dichiarato che nessuno voleva sfidare il suo gruppo, quindi ha dovuto cercare all’interno della propria “famiglia” per organizzare un match a Greensboro il 3 marzo. The Aerial Assassin, noto per le sue apparizioni precedenti, è stato spesso collegato alla famiglia Callis, inclusa la sua vittoria su Chris Jericho a AEW All In ad agosto. A novembre, è stato rivelato cheavrebbe firmato con la compagnia e sarebbe apparso dopo aver onorato gli impegni contrattuali con New Japan Pro Wrestling. Ha concluso ...

