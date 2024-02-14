Young Sheldon | ecco perché la serie si è conclusa dopo sette stagioni

Young Sheldon

Young Sheldon, ecco perché la serie si è conclusa dopo sette stagioni (Di mercoledì 14 febbraio 2024) La serie spin-off di Big Bang Theory ha chiuso i battenti dopo sette anni di produzione. La storia della giovinezza di Sheldon Cooper ha permesse di comprendere più facilmente quando concludere la produzione dello spin-off di Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon. Ne ha parlato il produttore esecutivo dello show Steve Holland, spiegando la decisione di chiudere la serie televisiva dopo sette stagioni. "Ci sono certe cose che sappiamo accadono a Sheldon a 14 anni. Abbiamo iniziato a parlare del futuro dello show e di come sarebbe stato. Questo è il momento giusto per terminare questa storia, sapendo che a 14 anni lui va al Cal Tech. È sembrato il momento giusto per concluderla in maniera forte, …
