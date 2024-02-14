Young Sheldon 7 | la conferma | Nell' ultima stagione diremo addio a un personaggio chiave

Young Sheldon 7, la conferma: Nell'ultima stagione diremo addio a un personaggio chiave (Di mercoledì 14 febbraio 2024) Il produttore esecutivo di Young Sheldon Steve Holland ha confermato quello che i fan si aspettavano: Nella stagione finale ci sarà una morte importante, ma inevitabile visto il canone di The Big Bang Theory.
