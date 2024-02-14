WWE | Shotzi riporta un infortunio al ginocchio

Notizie Correlate
WWE : Shotzi torna a casa - a NXT sfiderà Lyra Valkyria in un title match! Che settimana per lei!
Grazie al report di alcuni fan presenti al live event di NXT di ieri notte, svoltosi a Venice, Florida, veniamo a conoscenza ancor prima ... (zonawrestling)
Altre Notizie
SPOILERS: SmackDown star immediately replaced in major WWE title match after suffering serious injury - Reports A popular SmackDown Superstar was immediately replaced in a major WWE title match after suffering a serious injury during recent tapings. The name in question is Shotzi.
