Wa:it: il brand slow beauty italiano vola in USA (Di mercoledì 14 febbraio 2024) Wa:it, il brand italiano beauty porta i rituali di benessere italo-giapponesi sul mercato americano. E fa il suo grande switch. Un soffio di calma (e di eccellenza) italiana, infuso con la saggezza del benessere giapponese, ha attraversato l’oceano per toccare il suolo americano. Wa:it, un brand beauty italiano di clean beauty con influenze giapponesi, ha esteso i suoi rituali olistici agli Stati Uniti, portando una filosofia di cura di sé e uno stile di vita più lento nel frenetico mercato americano. Fondata da Raffaella Grisa, Wa:it ha costruito una base importante in Europa, Giappone, Australia e Taiwan. A partire dal 13 febbraio 2024, il marchio ha compiuto un importante passo avanti realizzando un centro logistico negli Stati Uniti. Questa mossa strategica ...
