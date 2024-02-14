SUSE Enhances Adaptable Platform for Telecom Operators to Modernize their Networks (Di mercoledì 14 febbraio 2024) - LUXEMBOURG, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/
SUSE®, the company behind SUSE Linux Enterprise, Rancher, and NeuVector, today announced the newest iteration of its flagship telco cloud Platform SUSE ATIP 3.0 to help customers achieve faster time-to-market and future-proof their Networks. This builds on SUSE's extensive experience working with Telecom Operators and as a key supplier for tier-1 Network Equipment Providers (NEP), such as Ericsson, Huawei, and others. Purpose-built for Telecommunications, SUSE ATIP 3.0 provides simpler and more flexible zero-touch deployment and management, setting a new benchmark for easy, GitOps-ready, operations at massive scale while bringing new, high value features to ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
SUSE®, the company behind SUSE Linux Enterprise, Rancher, and NeuVector, today announced the newest iteration of its flagship telco cloud Platform SUSE ATIP 3.0 to help customers achieve faster time-to-market and future-proof their Networks. This builds on SUSE's extensive experience working with Telecom Operators and as a key supplier for tier-1 Network Equipment Providers (NEP), such as Ericsson, Huawei, and others. Purpose-built for Telecommunications, SUSE ATIP 3.0 provides simpler and more flexible zero-touch deployment and management, setting a new benchmark for easy, GitOps-ready, operations at massive scale while bringing new, high value features to ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Altre Notizie
SUSE Enhances Adaptable Platform for Telecom Operators to Modernize their Networks SUSE® , the company behind SUSE Linux Enterprise, Rancher, and NeuVector, today announced the newest iteration of its flagship telco cloud platform SUSE ATIP 3.0 to help customers achieve faster time- ...
Video di Tendenza
Video SUSE EnhancesVideo SUSE Enhances