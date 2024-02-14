Suits L A | Stephen Amell protagonista del pilot della serie

Suits Stephen

Suits L.A.: Stephen Amell protagonista del pilot della serie (Di mercoledì 14 febbraio 2024) L'attore Stephen Amell è stato scelto come protagonista del pilot di Suits L.A., il nuovo progetto creato da Aaron Korsh. Il pilot di Suits L.A., il nuovo progetto ideato da Aaron Korsh per NBC, avrà come protagonista l'attore Stephen Amell, conosciuto dal pubblico televisivo per aver interpretato serie come Aarow e Heels. Le riprese della puntata si svolgeranno a Vancouver a partire dagli ultimi giorni di marzo. La nuova serie Il protagonista di Suits L.A. Sarà Ted Black, ruolo affidato a Stephen Amell. L'avvocato ha lasciato New York e ora rappresenta i clienti più potenti nella città di Los Angeles. ...
