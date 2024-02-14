LGBTQ+ activists in Japan demand marriage equality for same-sex couples Japan is the only country in the G7 that excludes same-sex couples from the right to marry. Activists and LGBTQ+ community members have handed out colourful chocolates for Valentine’s Day in Tokyo, ...

