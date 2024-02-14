Prisoners | come finisce il film?

Altre Notizie
Conditions at Bedford prison ‘some of the worst I have seen’ – watchdog The squalid conditions in a Victorian jail rife with violence and infested with rats and cockroaches have been laid bare in a damning watchdog report.Chief inspector of prisons Charlie Taylor said the ...
Insider busts prison myths: TV v reality, dogs, Ross Kemp and female officers Shane Donnelly, 55, has worked at HMP Maidstone since 2010. Before that, he walked the wings as a prison officer at HMP Wandsworth and he has shared 30 things about prisons he has learned in 30 years ...
Women prisoners protest jail pregnancy 'slur' by HC amicus Numerous women prisoners in Bengal have strongly protested against an amicus report submitted to Calcutta High Court last Thursday that had claimed 196 prisoners were pregnant while incarcerated in ...