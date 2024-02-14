Only Murders In The Building 4 sarà ambientato a Los Angeles | è ufficiale

Only Murders

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a cinemaserietv©

Fonte : cinemaserietv
Only Murders In The Building 4 sarà ambientato a Los Angeles: è ufficiale (Di mercoledì 14 febbraio 2024) Only Murders In The Building 4 sarà ambientata a Los Angeles, e non più a New York, nel fittizio Arconia Building, teatro delle prime tre stagioni; ad annunciarlo, Craig Erwich, presidente del Disney Television Group, la divisione televisiva di Disney, a margine di una conferenza della TCA, l’associazione dei critici televisivi statunitensi, tenutasi sabato 10 febbraio 2024. Non sono state divulgate altre informazioni sul nuovo ciclo di episodi della fortunata serie giallo – comedy, a cominciare dalla data d’uscita. Erwich ha discusso del cambio d’ambientazione ai microfoni di Deadline: “Beh, sono davvero entusiasta di vedere Steve, Martin e Selena prendersi una piccola pausa dal condominio e venire a Los Angeles. Proprio come John Hoffman (showrunner della serie, ndr) ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su cinemaserietv
Advertising

Altre Notizie

Only Murders in the Building confirms change for season 4 Only Murders in the Building will be making a big change for the upcoming fourth season, and relocating to California.

Only Murders in the Building Season 4 Unveils New Filming Location Haden Savage, Oliver Putnam, and Mabel Mora will be leaving New York City for a new location. According to Deadline, the upcoming fourth season of Only Murders in the Building will kick off with a ...

Natalee Holloway Murderer Joran van der Sloot's Violent Crimes Explored in Chilling Doc Joran van der Sloot's murders of Natalee Holloway and Stephany Flores will be examined in a new true crime documentary airing on Peacock. Watch the full trailer here.

Video di Tendenza

Video Only Murders
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.