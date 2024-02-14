NYC Fashion Week | la celebrazione del minimalismo anni ‘90

(Di mercoledì 14 febbraio 2024) Life&People.it Cosa ci hanno raccontato le sfilate femminili prêt-à-porter Autunno – Inverno 2024/2025 della Grande Mela? New York – In una sorta di ricorso storico capace di catapultarci di colpo negli‘90, i tratti distintivi minimalisti ed essenziali lanciati da stilisti come Calvin Klein e Donna Karan, indossati poi come una seconda pelle dal jet set americano, tornano prepotentemente a dominare le passerelle durante la settimana della moda di New York. E allora, spazio a rivisitazioni gentili e suggestive dei capi must dell’epoca. Come da Proenza Schoulder o Altuzarra e Khaite, che vestono la donna con trench di pelle nera, cappotti fino alle caviglie, pullover morbidi su longuette asciutte. Stesso discorso da Helmut Lang, dove il direttore creativo Peter Do, ripropone grandi classici riadattati ai giorni nostri, con texture eve-catching e spaccati di ...

