NWA Powerrr 13 02 2024

(Di mercoledì 14 febbraio 2024) I risultati dell’episodio del TV/Webshow della NWA, andato in scena a Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in onda su CW TV: Tag Team MatchKnox And Murdoch (Mike Knox & Trevor Murdoch) battono The Southern 6 (Alex Taylor & Kerry Morton) (w/Ricky Morton) (6:51) NWA World Television Title/NWA World Women’s Television Title Unification MatchMax The Impaler (w/Father James Mitchell) (c) Women’s batte Mims (c) Men’s e Unifica le cinture NWA United States Tag Team Title MatchThe Immortals (Kratos & Odinson) (c) battono The Slimeballz (Sage Chantz & Tommy Rant) (5:04) e mantengono i Titoli NWA National Heavyweight Title MatchSilas Mason (c) batte Burchill (7:22) e mantiene il Titolo

Puntata “revival” per NWA Powerrr , che ci fa rivivere alcuni storici Match titolati della storia recente, come La Rebelion Vs The Briscoes o ... (zonawrestling)

Risultati NWA Powerrr 13-02-2024Risultati NWA Powerrr 13-02-2024Risultati NWA Powerrr 13-02-2024Risultati NWA Powerrr 13-02-20240 NWA Powerrr torna in scena come ogni martedì sera su FITE TV, pronto ad offrire dello spettacolo targato National Wrestling Alliance.

Max The Impaler Unifies NWA TV Titles On 2/13 NWA Powerrr Max The Impaler reigns supreme. On the February 13 episode of NWA Powerrr, Max The Impaler made history by defeating Mims, the reigning NWA World Television Champion. Max was the reigning NWA World ...

NWA Powerrr Results (2/13): TV Title Match, Trevor Murdoch, More The National Wrestling Alliance presented an action-packed episode of NWA Powerrr on February 13. Among other matches, Max The Impaler faced Big Strong Mims in a TV Title Unification match. The ...