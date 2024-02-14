NBA | Shaquille O’Neal fa ancora la storia | la sua maglia ritirata ad Orlando

NBA: Shaquille O’Neal fa ancora la storia, la sua maglia ritirata ad Orlando (Di mercoledì 14 febbraio 2024) Nella notte, nonostante la sconfitta dei Magic contro OKC per 113-127, a Orlando si è respirata aria di festa, perché per la prima volta nella storia della franchigia è stata ritirata una maglia, precisamente quella numero 32 di Shaquille O’Neal, leggenda della palla a spicchi sempre protagonista fuori e dentro al campo. The Diesel, soprannome di Shaq, fu scelto alla numero 1 dai Magic al draft del 1992, e trascorse ben 4 stagioni alla corte della franchigia della Florida, per poi trasferirsi ai Lakers di Kobe per vincere 3 titoli e scrivere così la storia. Durante il suo periodo ad Orlando, il 4 volte campione Nba ha disputato ben 295 partite, con una media di 27.2 punti, 12.5 rimbalzi e 2.8 stoppate, oltre che ha guadagnare il premio di Rookie of ...
