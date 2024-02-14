NBA | Shaquille O’Neal fa ancora la storia | la sua maglia ritirata ad Orlando

(Di mercoledì 14 febbraio 2024) Nella notte, nonostante la sconfitta dei Magic contro OKC per 113-127, asi è respirata aria di festa, perché per la prima volta nelladella franchigia è statauna, precisamente quella numero 32 di, leggenda della palla a spicchi sempre protagonista fuori e dentro al campo. The Diesel, soprannome di Shaq, fu scelto alla numero 1 dai Magic al draft del 1992, e trascorse ben 4 stagioni alla corte della franchigia della Florida, per poi trasferirsi ai Lakers di Kobe per vincere 3 titoli e scrivere così la. Durante il suo periodo ad, il 4 volte campione Nba ha disputato ben 295 partite, con una media di 27.2 punti, 12.5 rimbalzi e 2.8 stoppate, oltre che ha guadagnare il premio di Rookie of ...

NBA: Shaquille O’Neal’s No. 32 jersey first to be retired by Magic Shaquille O’Neal was Orlando’s first in lots of ways. First No. 1 overall draft pick. First player to make an All-Star team in a Magic uniform. First rookie of the year. First All-NBA selection. And ...

