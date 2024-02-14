Masters of the Universe | Travis Knight si avvicina alla regia del film dal vero per gli Amazon MGM Studios

Masters of the Universe, Travis Knight si avvicina alla regia del film dal vero per gli Amazon MGM Studios (Di mercoledì 14 febbraio 2024) Si starebbe per sbloccare il film dedicato ai Masters of the Universe presso gli Amazon MGM Studios: si fa il nome di Travis Knight, tra Bumblebee e l'animazione alla Laika una scelta piuttosto sicura.
