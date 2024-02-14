Masters of the Universe | Travis Knight alla regia del film

Masters the

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a screenworld©

Fonte : screenworld
Masters of the Universe: Travis Knight alla regia del film (Di mercoledì 14 febbraio 2024) Travis Knight, amministratore delegato della casa d’animazione di Coraline Laika specializzata in stop motion, potrebbe essere il regista del prossimo film della saga I dominatori dell’universo – Masters of the Universe prodotto dalla Mattel, impegnatissimo in tanti nuovi progetti dopo il colossale successo di Barbie di Greta Gerwig. Le fonti del sito Deadline sostengono che non si sia ancora giunti a un accordo che preveda la partecipazione del giovane regista, tuttavia sarebbe il preferito dai produttori. La sceneggiatura della nuova versione di Masters of the Universe sarà scritta da Chris Butler, al lavoro sulle precedenti bozze scritte da David Callaham, e Aaron & Adam Nee. Amazon MGM Studios starebbe per ottenerne i diritti ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su screenworld
Advertising

Notizie Correlate

Altre Notizie

Woods to make PGA Tour return alongside Thomas and Woodland at Riviera Tiger Woods will play alongside fellow major winners Justin Thomas and Gary Woodland in the first two rounds of this week's Genesis Invitational at Riviera, where he is competing on the PGA Tour for ...

What’s on TV tonight: The Eternal Memory: Storyville, Sunderland ’Til I Die and more Storyville BBC Four, 10pm While Maite Alberdi’s idiosyncratic 2021 Storyville documentary Undercover OAP also sensitively addressed old age and infirmity, the Chilean director’s latest, ...

Pugliese a step closer to dream trip to Augusta National Mike Pugliese moved a step closer to securing a dream trip to Augusta National after topping Division A with a score of 38 points at Trump International Golf Club’s Race to Georgia qualifier.

Video di Tendenza

Video Masters the
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.