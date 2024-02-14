LIVE Canada-Australia 8-10 | Mondiali pallanuoto femminile 2024 in DIRETTA | le aussie fanno un favore gigantesco al Setterosa!

LIVE Canada

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a oasport©

Fonte : oasport
LIVE Canada-Australia 8-10, Mondiali pallanuoto femminile 2024 in DIRETTA: le aussie fanno un favore gigantesco al Setterosa! (Di mercoledì 14 febbraio 2024) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE LA DIRETTA LIVE DI ITALIA-OLANDA DI pallanuoto femminile ALLE 12.30 11.11 Grande occasione per l’Italia in caso di vittoria contro l’Olanda andrà alle Olimpiadi di Parigi 2024. Nel caso di sconfitta contro l’Olanda, affronterà proprio il Canada in un vero spareggio per andare a Parigi 2024. FINISCE QUIIIIIIIIIIIIIIII Canada-Australia 8-10. 11.03 Canada si porta in una sola lunghezza 11.02 INCREDIBILE l’Australia, 9-7 sul Canada. 11.00 ANCORA L’Australia PROVA LA FUGA, Canada-Australia 7-8. 10.55 Australia RISPONDE E RIBALTA, ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su oasport
Advertising

Notizie Correlate

Altre Notizie

MRC Global Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2023 Results MRC Global Inc. (NYSE: MRC), the leading global distributor of pipe, valves and fittings (PVF) and other infrastructure products and services to diversified ...

How Jamie Lee Rattray, with a starring role on PWHL Boston, hopes to make hockey more inclusive Rattray, who is gay and Indigenous, is hoping to use her increased visibility in the PWHL to serve as a role model in her sport.

The hell of the homegirls ELSIE Barker arrived on the Sunday afternoon in a wheelchair pushed by her niece. She was a beautiful old lady with thistle-down hair and ...

Video di Tendenza

Video LIVE Canada
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.