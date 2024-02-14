Le star di Hollywood adorano la coperta-sauna | riduce lo stress | drena e fa dimagrire

Le star di Hollywood adorano la coperta-sauna: riduce lo stress, drena e fa dimagrire (Di mercoledì 14 febbraio 2024) Una spa a casa propria? No, non è un sogno, ma con una spesa abbastanza contenuta si possono acquistare strumenti perfetti per farci stare meglio e regalare al nostro corpo la giusta coccola dopo una giornata faticosa. La copertasauna ha proprio questa funzione, infatti promette di ridurre lo stress, di drenare i liquidi e fa dimagrire. Non stupisce, quindi, che sia molto amata dalle star di Hollywood che ormai l’hanno inserita ufficialmente nei propri rituali di bellezza. Ad esempio, lo ha fatto Kate Hudson, attrice dal fisico pazzesco e sempre molto attenta al proprio benessere. Basti pensare che nella sua villa, così come hanno fatto anche altre star, ha fatto installare una sauna ...
