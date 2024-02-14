Judas Priest | da oggi disponibile in digitale “CROWN OF HORNS”

(Di mercoledì 14 febbraio 2024) Éinun altro nuovo singolo intitolato “OF’” della band icona mondiale dell’heavy metal! Si tratta del terzo singolo estratto dall’attesissimo nuovo album in studio “INVINCIBLE SHIELD”, in uscita l’8 marzo. I precedenti due brani della band, “Panic Attack“ e “Trial By Fire“ hanno già raggiunto oltre 10 milioni di streaming. Questa la tracklist di “Invincible Shield“: Panic Attack The Serpent and the King Invincible Shield Devil in Disguise Gates of HellofAs God is my Witness Trial by Fire Escape From Reality Sons of Thunder Giants in the Sky La band metal più instancabile di sempre darà il via al suo tour mondiale l’11 marzo da Glasgow, per poi arrivare al MEDIOLANUM FORUM DI MILANO il 6 ...

It happened today – this day in history – February 14 2004: Dave Holland, former drummer with Judas Priest is jailed for eight years for indecent assault and the attempted rape of a 17-year old boy with learning difficulties. On the same day, in a suburb ...

Join us for an Audacy Check In with Judas Priest's Rob Halford Don’t miss our special Audacy Check In with Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford, right here on Wednesday, February 14 at 12PM ET / 9AM PT.

10 heavy metal stars who should have solo careers A core component of Avenged Sevenfold and classically trained since childhood, Synyster Gates has topped plenty of “best heavy metal guitarist” lists throughout his career. With him also being a ...