Judas Priest | da oggi disponibile in digitale “CROWN OF HORNS”

Notizie Correlate
La iconica band heavy metal Judas Priest torna con Crown of Horns’
Milano, 20 gen. (askanews) – Fuori un altro nuovo singolo intitolato “Crown of Horns'” (Columbia Records/ Sony Music) della band icona mondiale ... (ildenaro)
Altre Notizie
It happened today – this day in history – February 14 2004: Dave Holland, former drummer with Judas Priest is jailed for eight years for indecent assault and the attempted rape of a 17-year old boy with learning difficulties. On the same day, in a suburb ...
Join us for an Audacy Check In with Judas Priest's Rob Halford Don’t miss our special Audacy Check In with Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford, right here on Wednesday, February 14 at 12PM ET / 9AM PT.
10 heavy metal stars who should have solo careers A core component of Avenged Sevenfold and classically trained since childhood, Synyster Gates has topped plenty of “best heavy metal guitarist” lists throughout his career. With him also being a ...