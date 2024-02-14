IGT Solutions announces CEO Succession Plan

(Di mercoledì 14 febbraio 2024) NEW DELHI, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/IGT, a global provider of AI-led BPM and Digital Services &, today announced the appointment of Katie Stein as its new Chief Executive Officer effective April 1, 2024. She will join IGTas CEO Designate effective February 14, 2024. Katie is a transformative business leader and brings deep domain expertise to IGT. Most recently, Katie served as Genpact's global business leader for Enterprise Services and Data & Analytics, where she managed multiple service lines accounting for revenue of USD 2 Bn. She drove AI-led digitization and growth in core service areas and opened new opportunities in adjacent services. In her new role, Katie will help IGTdrive deeper tech enablement and continue to be recognized ...

iGP unveils renegade creators F*Bastards as latest iGaming Deck partner GP, a creator and provider of igaming solutions, has agreed a deal with F*Bastards that will see the studio’s unique brand of online slot titles integrated into iGP’s aggregation platform, iGaming ...