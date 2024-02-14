Hockey Indoor Giovanili matildee sugli scudi Primo posto per l’under 10

Hockey Indoor. Giovanili matildee sugli scudi. Primo posto per l’under 10 (Di mercoledì 14 febbraio 2024) Domenica di Hockey Giovanili per l’HC Bondeno, che ha visto il settore promozionale scendere in campo a Reggio Emilia per il circuito Nord Est. I matildei hanno presentato formazioni Under 8, 10 e 12, accompagnati dai coach Piganti, Ghisellini, Gualandi e Pazzi. Queste le parole di coach Piganti, al ritorno dalla trasferta: "Siamo contenti delle prove dei ragazzi, l’under8 ha raggiunto il terzo posto, dimostrando netta crescita soprattutto nella finale per il podio. l’under12 è stata fermata dall’HC Riva solamente agli shot out nella finale per il Primo posto, mentre l’under10 ha conquistato il Primo posto".
