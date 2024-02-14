Hockey Indoor Giovanili matildee sugli scudi Primo posto per l’under 10

(Di mercoledì 14 febbraio 2024) Domenica diper l’HC Bondeno, che ha visto il settore promozionale scendere in campo a Reggio Emilia per il circuito Nord Est. I matildei hanno presentato formazioni Under 8, 10 e 12, accompagnati dai coach Piganti, Ghisellini, Gualandi e Pazzi. Queste le parole di coach Piganti, al ritorno dalla trasferta: "Siamo contenti delle prove dei ragazzi,8 ha raggiunto il terzo, dimostrando netta crescita soprattutto nella finale per il podio.12 è stata fermata dall’HC Riva solamente agli shot out nella finale per il, mentre10 ha conquistato il".

Tuesday's local scoreboard for Feb. 13 St. John – Madden Parisien 21, Ezekiel Parisien 10, Cashmyn Belgarde 10, Simon LaRoque 8, Ashton Parisien 6, Tayden Longie 2 Grafton – Braylon Baldwin 26, Tony Villarreal 18, Kyler Droog 18, Ryan ...

Kamloops Minor Hockey bursting at the seams, in need of more ice KAMLOOPS — The City of Kamloops has not increased the number of sheets of ice in the community since the 1990s, when the then-Riverside Coliseum and now-Sandman Centre opened its doors. While the ...

RDP Athletics Athletes of the Week: February 12 Red Deer Polytechnic Athletics has announced Justine Larson (Queens Indoor Track) and Jacob Wozney (Kings Hockey) as The RDP Athletes of the Week: Justine Larson Queens Indoor Track Program – Bachelor ...