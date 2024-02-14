Dreams and Realities – La Forza dei Sogni | anticipazioni dal 17 al 23 febbraio 2024 su Mediaset Inifinity

Dreams and Realities – La Forza dei Sogni, anticipazioni dal 17 al 23 febbraio 2024 su Mediaset Inifinity (Di mercoledì 14 febbraio 2024) Dreams and Realities – La Forza dei Sogni è la nuova soap turca disponibile online su Mediaset Infinity da lunedì 29 gennaio. Ogni giorno a mezzanotte – dal lunedì al venerdì – sulla piattaforma viene reso disponibile un nuovo episodio visibile on demand della nuova soap con Özge Gürel. Con la terza settimana di programmazione la soap entra nel vivo. Cosa accadrà nelle puntate settimanali dal 17 al 23 febbraio? Scopriamolo insieme. Dreams and Realities – La Forza dei Sogni, trame al 23 febbraio Nelle nuove puntate della romantic comedy a tinte thriller vedremo Dicle pronta a confessare a Serge di non avere un fidanzato. Mentre il ragazzo aspetterà che Dicle finisca di “giocare” con la storiella del ...
