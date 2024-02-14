Dortmund | Kehl | «Siamo felici per Haller | ecco perché»

Dortmund Kehl

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a calcionews24©

Fonte : calcionews24
Dortmund, Kehl: «Siamo felici per Haller, ecco perché» (Di mercoledì 14 febbraio 2024) Sebastian Kehl, direttore sportivo del Borussia Dortmund, ha parlato a Kicker delle prestazioni di Sebastien Haller in Coppa d’Africa Sebastian Kehl, direttore sportivo del Borussia Dortmund, ha parlato a Kicker delle prestazioni di Sebastien Haller in Coppa d’Africa. ecco le sue dichiarazioni. PAROLE – «Siamo davvero felici per lui. Il ruolo che ha avuto durante il torneo dimostra quanta importanza abbia per la squadra del suo Paese. Con i suoi gol in semifinale e finale, è stato in gran parte responsabile della vittoria del titolo. Questo gli darà fiducia in se stesso e forza».
Leggi tutta la notizia su calcionews24
Advertising

Notizie Correlate

Altre Notizie

Markus Krösche could challenge Sebastian Kehl to replace Hans-Joachim Watzke at Borussia Dortmund Sport Bild reports that Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke is to hand over the majority of his responsibilities in the summer ahead of the end of his contract in 2025. Who will replace the long ...

BVB News: Sebastian Kehl hofft auf Schub bei Sebastien Haller nach Afrika-Cup Mit seinem Siegtreffer im Finale führte Sébastien Haller die Elfenbeinküste zum Afrika-Cup-Triumph. BVB-Sportdirektor Sebastian Kehl glaubt, das neu gewonnene Selbstvertrauen könnte den lange glücklos ...

Borussia Dortmund: Kehl-Knall Bei dieser Nachricht horcht der Sportdirektor auf Bei Borussia Dortmund scheidet Hans-Joachim Watzke aus. Bisher deutete alles auf Sebastian Kehl als Nachfolger hin. Ändert sich das

Video di Tendenza

Video Dortmund Kehl
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.