Copenaghen Manchester City | De Bruyne e compagni fanno 3 gol con 27 tiri in porta!

Il Manchester City passa in Danimarca - 3-1 al Copenaghen
Copenaghen (Danimarca) (ITALPRESS) – Nella gara d’andata degli ottavi di Champions League, il Manchester City si impone per 3-1 contro il ... (ildenaro)
Copenaghen (Danimarca) (ITALPRESS) – Nella gara d'andata degli ottavi di Champions League, il Manchester City si impone per 3-1 contro il Copenaghen
Copenaghen-Manchester City 1-3 - Guardiola : “La cosa importante era non perdere la qualificazione qui”
“L’importante era non perdere la qualificazione qui. Abbiamo subito un gol evitabile ma a volte succede. Abbiamo reagito bene e abbiamo segnato il ... (sportface)
Nell'andata degli ottavi di Champions, i gol di De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva e Foden regalano il succeso ai campioni d'Europa Copenaghen (Danimarca) - ... (ilgiornaleditalia)
Pagelle Copenaghen-Manchester City 1-3 - voti e tabellino andata ottavi Champions League 2023/2024
Il tabellino con i voti di Copenaghen-Manchester City, sfida valevole per l’andata degli ottavi di finale di Champions League 2023/2024. Gli uomini ... (sportface)
Highlights e gol Copenaghen-Manchester City 1-3 - andata ottavi Champions League 2023/2024 (VIDEO)
Il video con gli Highlights e i gol di Copenaghen-Manchester City, sfida valevole per l’andata degli ottavi di finale di Champions League ... (sportface)
Copenhagen 1-3 Man City Player ratings as reigning champions ease to first leg victory Player ratings and match reaction from Man City's trip to Copenhagen in the Champions League round of 16. Manchester City secured a 3-1 victory in their Champions League round of 16 first leg clash ...
Kevin De Bruyne has worried the entire Premier League with comment in post-match interview Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne has worried the entire Premier League with an admission made following the 3-1 Champions League win over Copenhagen on Tuesday night. In the round of 16 first leg, ...
Manchester City in huge injury trouble with 3 key players out Manchester City is grappling with a significant setback as three key players face potential spells on the sidelines ...