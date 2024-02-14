Bret Easton Ellis debutterà alla regia con il film horror ambientato a Los Angeles Relapse

Bret Easton Ellis debutterà alla regia con il film horror ambientato a Los Angeles Relapse (Di mercoledì 14 febbraio 2024) Lo scrittore Bret Easton Ellis debutta alla regia con l'horror Relapse, ambientato a Los Angeles e interpretato dalla star di Stranger Things, Joseph Quinn. Il sovversivo autore americano Bret Easton Ellis si appresta a debuttare alla regia con Relapse, un film horror scritto da lui stesso e interpretato dal protagonista di Stranger Things, Joseph Quinn. Quinn, che prossimamente reciterà in A Quiet Place: Giorno 1 e nel sequel de Il Gladiatore, sarà il protagonista di Relapse nei panni di Matt Cullen, un uomo che entra in riabilitazione dopo aver assistito a una morte ...
