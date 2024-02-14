Bret Easton Ellis to Make Directorial Debut With L.A.-Set Horror Movie ‘Relapse,’ Starring Joseph Quinn (EXCLUSIVE) Author Bret Easton Ellis is set to make his feature debut with "Relapse," a horror film starring "Stranger Things" breakout Joseph Quinn.

Bret Easton Ellis debutterà alla regia con il film horror ambientato a Los Angeles Relapse Lo scrittore Bret Easton Ellis debutta alla regia con l'horror Relapse, ambientato a Los Angeles e interpretato dalla star di Stranger Things, Joseph Quinn. NOTIZIA di MICAELA EMANUELA CAMAROTO — ...