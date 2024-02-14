Boehringer Ingelheim Partners with Veeva to Advance its Clinical and Regulatory Operations in Animal Health (Di mercoledì 14 febbraio 2024) - Global Animal Health leader adopts Veeva Vault Clinical and Veeva Vault RIM for greater efficiency, visibility, and speed BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/
Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that Boehringer Ingelheim has selected Veeva Vault Clinical and Veeva Vault RIM applications as its technology foundation for Clinical and Regulatory management in its Animal Health business unit. By adopting unified applications on a single platform, Boehringer Ingelheim can streamline Clinical execution to speed development of new medicines that help ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
