ALTÉRRA investment vehicle aims to mobilize US$250 billion by 2030 and be fund of choice for climate transition, CEO tells World Governments Summit (Di mercoledì 14 febbraio 2024) DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/
"ALTÉRRA, the US$30 billion climate investment fund launched at COP28, aims to become the "fund of choice" for the climate transition, with its structure, scale and scope and focus on innovation and partnerships enabling it to steer private markets towards climate investments and focus on transforming emerging markets and developing economies," its chief executive officer said yesterday in a special session at the World Governments Summit. "The UAE has committed US$30 billion to ALTÉRRA, making it the World's largest private
