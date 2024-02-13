Web Industry lancia sul mercato ‘Waluta’, la blockchain per la sicurezza nei passaggi di proprieta’ delle auto usate, prima in Italia (Di martedì 13 febbraio 2024) Udine, 13 febbraio 2024 - Web Industry, azienda friulana, lancia sul mercato un nuovo sistema di blockchain che certifica istantaneamente i documenti per la compravendita di auto usate. E’ fra le prime in Italia a mettere a punto questo tipo di soluzione tecnologica.Il mercato delle auto usate in Italia sta vivendo un momento proficuo, registrando, Leggi tutta la notizia su sbircialanotizia
